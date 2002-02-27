World Bank Offers Credit for Relief in Palestinian Territories

WASHINGTON The World Bank on Thursday approved $20 million in credit to improve social services in the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The money is to aid residents who have suffered as the conflict escalates, and could pay for medical and school supplies, solid waste management and water and electricity services.

According to DPA report, the money will go into the $105-million Emergency Services Support Project (ESSP), which was set up by the Palestinian Authority.

"The ESSP will help schools and health clinics to continue working in the midst of conflict," said Qaiser Khan, senior human resources economist in the World Bank's Middle East and North Africa Region.

"It will also support municipal services that the Palestinian population is no longer able to pay for due to the sharp increase in poverty and unemployment ... (that) has placed great strain on municipal budgets."