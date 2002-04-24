Kiashahr Port Tourism Project Approved

TEHRAN - Naser Salmanian, the Mayor of Kiashahr Port said, "The Kiashahr tourism project has been approved by the technical and expertise committee of the Gilan governor's office and is ready to be presented to the Interior Ministry."

According to Salmanian, this project requires about Rls.32 billion and will be implemented with the participation of the private sector.

Salmanian added, "The most important aspects of this project are construction of infrastructure, promotion of tourist attractions and expansion of tourist facilities, considering the unique location of this port."

He invited the private sector to cooperate in this project and said that investors in the tourism industry will receive land and will be given other incentives.

Kiashahr Port is in eastern Gilan Province and has a population of over 50,000.

Each year about 120,000 tourists visit Kiashahr's beautiful attractions such as the sea, the forests and other natural attractions.