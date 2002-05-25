Iran Reelected Vice-President of Asian General Inspectors' Office

TEHRAN - Iran has been reelected vice president of the Asian General Inspectors' Office for a four-year term.

Hojjatoleslam Seyed Ebrahim Reisi, who is in China taking part in the organization's seventh conference, added that the conference is held every year in one of the member states and that the fourth co

Reisi stated that ways to eliminate administrative corruption and guarantee citizens' rights and the enhancement of monitoring and inspection process in member states are being discussed.

Speaking at the conference, Reisi said that participants pointed out that the development of an ethical code of conduct and spirituality, especially among managers, and the enhancement of supervisory

On cooperation between Iran and other Asian countries on the issue, Reisi stated that Iran has a satisfactory level of cooperation with China and added that Iran is making serious efforts to eliminate

He concluded by saying that a number of meetings with Chinese officials and the heads of other Asian delegations would be held during the conference in order to pave the way for further exchanges of v