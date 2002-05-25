Arab Patience Running Out: Syrian FM

TEHRAN Speaking at a press conference in Stockholm, Sweden on Friday, Syrian Foreign Minister Farouk Ash-Shara called the U.S. accusation that Syria is supporting terrorism a great lie.

Ash-Shara, who is visiting northern European states, declared that despite the aggression of the Zionists, Arab countries have been patient, but if the Zionist entity does not withdraw the region woul

He added that Arab countries have reacted peacefully but if the Zionist regime does not want peace, dangerous developments would occur in the region.

Commenting on the inclusion of Syria on the U.S. black list of terrorism supporting states, the Syrian foreign minister stated that big powers sometimes lie and create imaginary enemies in order to se

Ash-Shara added that the Lebanese Hizbullah is a resistance movement not a terrorist group but those who attacked the United States were terrorists and not freedom fighters.

He stated that those fighting against the Zionist regime can not be considered terrorists because they are only defending themselves in the occupied lands.

The Syrian foreign minister said that those carrying out martyrdom-seeking operations are also fulfilling their duties in fighting against the occupiers.