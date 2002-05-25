Tehran Media Warned Against Propagating Talks With U.S.

TEHRAN -- Tehran's Justice Department on Saturday warned the media that propagating talks with the United States will be regarded as an offense, subject to penal action.

"Propagating and disseminating news in support of negotiations with America will be considered an offense in accordance with the press law and in view of Leader ban on talks with the U.S.," it said i

"The publication of any material, which is not in line with national interests, by mass media could instigate public opinion and harm the authority of the system and weaken the pillars of the country'

The statement said that the issue of talks with the United States has to be decided by the Leader.

Press have been rife with speculations following rumors that secret talks had been held recently between Iranian and American officials in Cyprus.

Iranian officials, including Information Minister Ali Younesi, have denied the reports, but one MP and the head of the Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament has insisted that the negotiations ha

Ayatollah Khamenei last week lambasted those who were promoting the idea of talks with the United States, saying such an act amounted to 'treason'.

"Those who are raising the issue of negotiations with the U.S. know nothing of politics or dignity," he said.

The Iranian Parliament (Majlis) had earlier discussed the prospects of negotiations with the U.S. in a closed door session.

Iran has had no diplomatic relations with the U.S. which severed its ties after the 'students following the Imam's line' stormed the American Embassy in Tehran, known as 'Den of Spies', in 1979.

Washington has kept up its pressures against the Islamic Republic, with George W. Bush branding Iran as part of an 'axis of evil' along with Iraq and North Korea.