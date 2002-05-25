China Tells India to Do More in Pakistan Stand-Off

BEIJING -- China has called on India to do more to ease tension with Pakistan, state media reported on Saturday, as fear mounted of war between Beijing's nuclear-armed neighbors, Reutres reported.

Foreign Minister Tang Jiaxuan told Indian counterpart Jaswant Singh that he hoped "India would play a more positive role in easing tensions in South Asia", the Communist Party-run ***People's Daily **

Tang, briefing Singh on his visit last week to Pakistan and Afghanistan, renewed China's call for both New Delhi and Islamabad to show restraint and resolve their disputes through dialogue as quickly

Nuclear-armed Pakistan and India have been locked in a tense confrontation on their border since a bloody raid on the Indian Parliament in December that India blamed on Pakistan-based militants fighti

Tension rose sharply after a May 14 attack on an Indian army camp in Kashmir that India blamed on the same Islamic groups it held responsible for the Parliament attack.

Both sides have massed a million men along their border, backed by missile batteries, tanks and fighter planes, since December.

Analysts say stand-off has caused alarm in Beijing, which has spent the last few years trying to balance ties with traditional ally Pakistan and former adversary India.

Singh told Tang he believed that poverty and starvation were the most urgent problems facing the South Asian rivals, and that peace was the only solution, the newspaper said.

Singh emphasized that India was committed to peaceful means and dialogue to resolve disputes, it said.