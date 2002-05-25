Taiwan Students Invent Eye-Controlled Wheelchair

TAIPEI -- A group of Taiwan university students have invented an eye-controlled wheelchair for paralyzed people, the invention team said Saturday.

Feng Chia University students said their invention is the second eye-controlled wheelchair in the world, but the first wheelchair - invented by the Massachusette Institute of Technology - is operated

The eye-controlled wheelchair invented by Feng Chia University is an electrical wheelchair equipped with a personal computer.

"The paralyzed person wears a pair of glasses which are not glasses but two ccd mini-cameras," Cheng Wen-cheng, cordinator of the project, told Deutsche presse-agentur DPA by phone.

"When he or she looks up, down, left or right, the mini-cameras will captures the image of the pupil and send the images to the pc on the wheelchair for processing. the pc translates the images and te

To prevent the wheelchair from moving at the slightest movement of the pupil, the user's gaze must remain fixed for several minutes before the pc tells the wheelchair to move. The long the gaze remain

Cheng said the eye-controlled wheelchair is still in the experimental stage. He does not know when it can be mass-produced or how much an eye-controlled wheelchair will cost.