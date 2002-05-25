Iran has one vehicle for every 22 people

Semnan -- Director of Ministry of Industry for 'Vehicle Project' Hossein Qamshaqi said that there is one vehicle for 22 people in Iran, IRNA reported.

Speaking to a gathering of vehicles manufacturing industrialists and officials, he added that the figure compares to 1.2 vehicle per capita in some other countries.

He said that the world's vehicle production capacity is far higher than supply and demand, adding that the world's vehicle production capacity is about 70 million annually while the total demand hover

He said that production quality is not the only important element in evaluating a vehicle, price is another determining factor.

He also warned that the continuation of present trend in the domestic industry is unsustainable and will result in loss of domestic market.

He further said that the 'vehicle project' aims to elevate the sectors' technical knowledge, expand research-oriented centers, create laboratories and draw up necessary directives on quality control.

Meanwhile, the English language daily `Iran News,' in an editorial earlier in May bemoaned the "disastrous" state of the national car industry and called for an overhaul of government policies in the

With the current import tariff of 300-400 percent imposed on imported cars, the idea of buying foreign automobiles becomes moot although "there is no official ban on car imports," the editorial said.

The failed performance of the nation's car industry has received widespread criticism for many years now. It has been subjected to an investigation by Majlis, but, unfortunately, responsible officials

Prices of domestic cars are not only exorbitant, their quality is also "sub-standard," bewailed the editorial.