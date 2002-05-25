U.S. Only Seeking Its Own Interests in Afghanistan

Afghan Defense Minister Mohammad Qassem Fahim recently said that his government is determined to eradicate the production and smuggling of narcotic drugs, but he said that there are some problems a

Also, Afghan Finance Minister Hedayat Amin-Arsala, in an interview published in the Kabul-based daily *****Sahar*****, said that Afghanistan's national budget for the current fiscal year has been fixe

The minister said that if the donor countries do not meet their financial pledges, his country is likely to plunge into a crisis.

Since the formation of the interim Afghan government in December, officials in Kabul have repeatedly called for the fulfillment of promises given to the Afghan people and government.

Despite U.S. propaganda claiming that Washington intends to provide assistance to the war-ravaged country to help fight terrorism and boost the Afghan economy, it seems that the U.S. and some of its a

In other words, it is obvious that the U.S. only cares about the continuation of its military presence in the region and that the problems of the Afghan people are not important for Washington.

In fact, if Afghanistan's relations with neighboring countries like Iran and Pakistan had not expanded in recent months, the economic situation of the Afghan people would be much worse today. The reas

The U.S. government is not even willing to provide Afghanistan with foodstuffs which it buys from its farmers to prevent them from suffering financial losses and which it dumps into the sea. This is w