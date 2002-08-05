An element called HTML surrounds the whole document. This element contains two sub-elements, HEAD and BODY. These elements are required to form any HTML document.

Document Title has sub-elements that define header material: document title. The title of your document is what appears in a web browser’s Favorite or Bookmark list. Your document’s title should be as descriptive as possible. Search engines on the Internet use the document’s title for indexing purposes. can be used to record the document's location in the form of a URL. The URL recorded here may be used to resolve a relative URL (necessary if the document is not accessed in its original location). indicates to the browser that the document is an index document. This is used only if the document is on a server that does indexing.

indicates a relationship between this document and some other object on the Web. provides information such as the page’s keywords and description that appears in HTTP headers. contains either JAVA Script or VB Script contains information used by cascading style sheets the remaining HTML elements are contained within these tags.

Note: a framed document is formatted differently than a basic document and is discussed in the advanced section of this course. Review Questions 1. What does HTML stand for? 2. What is an Element? 3. What are the Attributes of an Element? 4. What are the three basic elements of an HTML document? 5. What are the elements that can be contained in the header of the document