MANILA -- The Philippines on Sunday implemented stringent security precautions to thwart terrorist attacks after a wave of deadly bomb explosions hit public targets in Manila and in the troubled south. President Gloria Arroyo called on the public to remain calm, even as she urged them to be vigilant and coordinate with authorities if they see "suspicious activities."

Three people were killed and about 20 others wounded when a powerful bomb exploded on a packed passenger bus in a northern Manila suburb Friday, AFP reported.

A day earlier in southern Zamboanga City, bomb explosions ripped through two shopping centers, killing seven and wounding 149.

The wave of bombings has rankled the financial markets and further jarred a public still recovering from a spate of kidnappings and murders carried out by Muslim Abu Sayyaf extremists in the south.

Police are still investigating if the attacks in Manila and Zamboanga were connected, with officials saying explosive materials used in both attacks appeared to be similar.

The Zamboanga explosions had been blamed on the Abu Sayyaf, a small group of Islamic fighters officials have linked to Osama bin Laden's Al-Qaeda network.

The Abu Sayyaf group is wanted by the United States for the kidnapping and murder of U.S. nationals last year.

Additional police on Sunday were deployed around metropolitan Manila to conduct random check and searches in bus terminals, railway stations, sea and airports, as well as in shopping malls.

Deputized Marshalls were also told to board public utility vehicles to thwart a similar bus bombing.

"Our intention here is to increase police visibility. We want the public to see that the police force is doing their job protecting the people," press undersecretary Roberto Capco said.

The Transportation Ministry said passengers in all public utility transport systems who refuse to submit to body searches and baggage inspection will not be permitted to board.

"We are strictly enforcing inspection of baggages in all sea, air and rail terminals. No inspection, no entry," ministry spokesman and former police general Thompson Lantion said.

Arroyo said the attacks were carried out by "a few troublemakers with limited capabilities" to sow fear across the country whom she vowed to bring to justice. "Let our alertness to suspicious activities thwart their evil ways. And let our trust and cooperation with the authorities be our shield to their attacks," Arroyo said in a nationally televised address. "Keep calm. Be alert and cooperate with authorities." The president said police and the military were in "full alert" to prevent further attacks from "secretive and determined extremists."

Terrorists, she said, should not be allowed to disrupt daily lives and force people to live in fear.