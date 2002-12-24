Pakistan Commerce Minister for Strong Islamabad-Tehran Trade Ties

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's Commerce Minister, Humayun Akhtar Khan, has stressed the need of strong bilateral trade and business relations between Pakistan and Iran in view of their close historical and geographical ties.

"Pakistan and Iran have close historical and geographical ties, but unfortunately, these have not been translated into commercial and trade relations. Now we can set a stage and provide a structure for strong trade relations in future", the minister said in meeting with a delegation of the Iranian chambers of commerce here.

During the meeting members of the delegation proposed to establish joint chamber and joint venture companies in association with Pakistani businessmen, IRNA reported.

"We are looking for long-term economic cooperation and relations with the Pakistani investors", said President of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Alinaqi Khamoushi. "For this purpose we would arrange a catalogue show," he added.

Expressing the views of his colleagues, he said, "We are interested in the areas of spare parts, chemicals, machine tools, agricultural products and ceramics.

"The head of the delegation also sought help of Pakistani authorities for entry into WTO.

"We want to benefit from the experience of Pakistan, as it has been a member of WTO for long," he said.

He also demanded a reduction in the tariffs and responding to the proposals and demands of the delegation, a top Pakistani Trade Ministry official Khalid Saeid said that the idea of joint chamber and companies would usher into a new era of trade relations between the two brotherly countries. He said, "We are ready to hold workshops and to send our experts to Iran for training Iranian business community about WTO issues."

He further said that Pakistan has already lowered its tariffs by liberalizing its economy.

"Now 25 percent, is the highest tariff rate in Pakistan," he added.

The trade in our country is in private sector to a greater extent and therefore, "We would arrange your meetings with our trade associations," he told the delegation.