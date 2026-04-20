Following the U.S.-Israeli assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on February 28, the Tehran Times chronicles a lifetime defined by resistance. These reports offer a deep look into his scholarly biography and his unbreakable covenant with the Axis of Resistance. Analysis exposes the assassination as a catastrophic strategic miscalculation that has unified the nation and ignited global protests. Through intimate photos and cultural tributes in poetry and art, we explore an enduring legacy: the Leader’s martyrdom has not halted the Revolution, but has instead transformed his ideals into an eternal symbol of global defiance.