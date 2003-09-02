Iraq's New Cabinet, a Step Toward Popular Self-Determination: Assefi

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency)—Foreign Ministry spokesman, Hamid-Reza Assefi said here on Tuesday that the new cabinet selected by Iraq's interim Governing Council is a step toward the participation of people in the affairs of their country.

Assefi expressed hope that the present process would promote the right of the Iraqi people to self-determination and enhance peace and stability in the country.

He also stressed that the occupying forces should leave Iraq as soon as possible.

Iraq’s transitional Governing Council on Monday named a 25-member post-war government with 13 ministries going to Muslims Shiites, five to Sunnis, five to Kurds, one to Turkmen and one to Christians.

Iraq’s Governing Council announced the names of the 24 men and one woman who will act as ministers in an interim government until elections are held next year.

The new cabinet is divided up among the country’s various communities.

It will not have defense and intelligence ministries nor will a prime minister be appointed as the role will be filled out by the council’s rotating chairmen.