FIG Welcomes Iran Proposal, Names Oct. 8 World Gymnastics Day

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) Tuesday accepted Iran’s proposal on naming October 16 the World Gymnastics Day.

Talking to Mehr, president of Iran’s Gymnastics Federation said October 16 marks the World Children’s Day.

Hassan Assadi-Dastjerdi added Iran is to host a ceremony on the occasion and top officials of the world will travel to the country to attend the first gathering.