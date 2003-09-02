14 Iranians to Attend Maribor Intl. Exhibition of Photography

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Fourteen Iranian photographers will vie in the 2003 Maribor International Exhibition of Photography to be open on October 24-November 15 in Slovenia.

The photographers are as follows: Ehsan Mahdian, Behrouz Baqerzadeh, Javad Samadpour, Mohammadreza Chaiforoush, Babak Habibifar, Laleh Zabihi, Laleh Rahbar, Morteza Nourmohammadi, Mirsafi Andikolaei, Ali Seraj-Hamedani, Alireza Sedaqati, Hassan Ghaffari, Mahdi Fat'hi, and Soleiman Mahmoudi.

Slovenian Fotoclub Maribor and Federation Internationale de l'Art Photographique (FIAP) are the organizers of the exhibition.