Iran’s gasoline quality to comply with 2005 standards

TEHRAN – Iranian experts at domestic gasoline refineries are trying to enhance the quality of their products to meet the requirements of 2005 standards.

The sulfur concentration level of the gasoline produced at Iranian refineries do not meet the world’s new standard levels, “therefore, we are trying to satisfy certain criteria in this regard,” noted on Monday, Alireza Babaii, director of National Iranian Oil Engineering and Construction Company (NIOEC).

He said the sulfur level of the gasoline produced in Iran is slightly higher than the 50 ppm recommended by the international standards.

Referring to the constant improvements made in Iranian oil products, the official noted that the discrepancy in the sulfur level of Iran’s gasoline does not mean that it is of a sub-standard quality.