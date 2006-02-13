Documentary to represent Iran at Parisian Cinéma du Réel

TEHRAN -- “Maryam of Hengam Island”, a documentary by Iranian director Mehrdad Oskuii, will be vying for a prize at the 28th Cinéma du Réel International Film Festival at the Georges Pompidou Center, Paris, from March 10-19.

A Documentary and Experimental Film Center production, the film’s theme revolves around an aged couple living on Hengam Island, south of Iran.

Oskuii’s outing eclipsed a dozen of Iranian films sent to the festival secretariat.

The prestigious fest was established by the Bibliothèque publique d’information in 1978 to promote creative documentary cinema.

A host of centers help the institute hold the annual gala.