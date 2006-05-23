GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran's health minister on Tuesday denied that tests on two dead pneumonia patients had shown they had the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus and insisted the results were negative. Health Minister Kamran Lankarani told Reuters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva: "Fortunately, these two cases were negative for avian flu. There is no confirmed case till now."

On Monday, an Iranian medical official in the country said tests on the bodies of a brother and sister who died after falling ill with pneumonia-like symptoms in the northwestern city of Kermanshah showed they had the deadly H5N1 strain.

They would have been the first human bird flu deaths in Iran.

The virus has killed people in neighboring Turkey, Iraq and Azerbaijan in recent months, while neighboring Afghanistan has had outbreaks in poultry.

The Iranian siblings, a brother aged 41 and sister, 26, were among five family members who fell ill.

"They had all returned from a trip to the town of Marivan when they fell ill with symptoms of staphylococcal pneumonia," an Iranian medical official told Reuters in Tehran, adding that the brother and sister had tested positive locally for H5N1.

Their three relatives were in hospital and one of them had slipped into a coma. It was not clear when the siblings died. Iran first detected the virus in wild swans in February.

Lankarani said Iran had tightened its surveillance since cases were detected in neighboring states.

"This was alarming and a signal to us, so we strengthened surveillance," he said.

But since turning up in the swans, the virus had not been detected in any domestic poultry flocks, the minister added.