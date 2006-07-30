Blair denies split on Middle East

LONDON (BBC) – British Prime Minister Tony Blair has rejected the suggestion there is a Cabinet split over the Middle East crisis, as it emerged Commons leader Jack Straw has attacked Israel's "disproportionate" offensive. Straw - foreign secretary before May's reshuffle - said Israel risked escalating a dangerous situation.

He said a ceasefire could be achieved within days if the international community acted with urgency.

Downing Street said Blair would not endorse or criticize the remarks.

The prime minister's official spokesman insisted Blair was focusing his energies on solving the problems in Lebanon and wished to retain his influence.

Culture Secretary Tessa Jowell told BBC Radio Five Live Blair had had a strong influence on diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis and was not just following Washington's line.

She added: "Tony Blair is very well aware of the strength of feeling both in the Parliamentary party and in the Labour Party about this. He is not shut off from it; he is engaged in debating and discussing that."

Straw's statement followed a meeting he had with Muslim community leaders in his Blackburn constituency earlier this week.

He warned that a continuation of Israeli military action in Lebanon "could further destabilize the already fragile Lebanese nation".

Straw backed Foreign Office Minister Kim Howells - who last weekend described the Israeli action as "disproportionate" - while adding that Israel had a right to defend itself "proportionately".

Blair has come under pressure from within his own party for not calling for an immediate ceasefire in southern Lebanon, but said that was not the solution to the crisis.

"If we can achieve a basis for a ceasefire that will allow Israel's security to be protected and the international community to be engaged in sorting out the south of Lebanon... then of course that's the right way to proceed," he told BBC political editor Nick Robinson.

But, he added, for any truce to work both Israel and Hezbollah had to be engaged in it.

"It cannot be that Israel stops taking the action it's taking but Hezbollah continue to kill, kidnap, and launch rockets into the north of Israel at the civilian population there," he said.

He wants the UN to agree a resolution to end the fighting, and send an international force of peacekeepers to southern Lebanon.

Blair said if an agreement could be "endorsed by the governments of Israel and Lebanon" and could be "encapsulated in a UN resolution", the conflict could be stopped.

He added this "could happen in days if the international community is willing to act with the urgency I want it to act with". When asked if the events in the Middle East put Britons in danger of further terrorist attack, Blair responded: "When people stand up and fight, people will come after you."