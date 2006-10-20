Eye discovery could aid treatment

NEW YORK (BBC Health News) -- Molecules which could help treat cancer, heart disease and other serious conditions have been discovered by Aberdeen University researchers.

Scientists have identified the molecule found in the eye which prevents blood vessels from forming in the cornea.

They said understanding what inhibits the growth of blood vessels could help with the development of new drugs.

It could also lead to new therapies for treating eye diseases and different types of eye injuries. The research was carried out by the Aberdeen team and colleagues at the Medical College of Georgia and the University of Kentucky in the U.S.

Dr. Martin Collinson, senior lecturer at the University of Aberdeen, said the molecule was an "amazing finding".

He added: "The cornea is widely used by scientists who hope to study how blood vessels grow or how to inhibit the growth of new blood vessels.

"This knowledge will help to treat diseases like cancer, heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis, stroke and eye disorders like macular degeneration.

"The cornea is our window on the world. If it contained blood vessels it would not be transparent and we would not be able to see. "If you study a normal eye you will see blood vessels in the whites of the eye but these stop at the cornea."

Disease or injury can cause the cornea to vascularize -- or form blood vessels. Vascularization is also important for diseases like cancer, as tumors are able to grow because of their ability to attract blood vessels.

The research involved collaboration between leading institutions and organizations across the U.S., in Japan, Italy and Australia. The University of Aberdeen was the only UK organization involved.