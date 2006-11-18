Negotiation only way to resolve nuclear standoff: Asefi

TEHRAN -- The only possible way out of the current deadlock is to return Iran’s nuclear dossier to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA),” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid-Reza Asefi said in Athens on Friday.

He made the remarks during a visit with Greek Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyannis in the Greek capital.

The deputy foreign minister for consular and parliamentary affairs stated that Iran’s nuclear activities are totally transparent and that Tehran has never violated international regulations in developing nuclear expertise for peaceful aims.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic of Iran is still prepared to return to the talks and advised the other negotiation partners not to halt talks by resorting to the recent UN resolution.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the former foreign ministry spokesman said that the international community supports the civilian nuclear activities of Iran.

Asefi also underlined Iran’s determination to expand relations with Greece, saying that the exchange of high-ranking delegations between the two countries is a sign of the development of friendly ties between the two nations.

The Greek foreign minister referred to the great historical and cultural affinities Iran and Greece share and stressed Athens’ interest in developing and strengthening bilateral relations with Tehran.

She also noted that Athens and the European Union seek to resolve the dispute over Iran’s nuclear dossier through diplomacy and to strengthen regional cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

None of the EU members want to deprive Iran of its legal nuclear rights and the EU actually respects these rights, she added.

Bakoyannis said that Greece will maintain its friendly relations with Iran and will make every effort to restart the negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

Asefi also met Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Euripides Stilianidis on Friday for discussions on the development of bilateral economic, political, and parliamentary relations between Iran and Greece.