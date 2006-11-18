violence near the Iraq-Kuwait border worsens

BAGHDAD, IRAQ (New York Times) — American and British military forces battled gunmen in southern Iraq on Friday while searching for four American security guards and their Austrian colleague who were abducted from a supply convoy on Thursday by men wearing Iraqi police uniforms, U.S. officials said.

The episode was the largest single kidnapping of Americans since the war began. It took place just north of Safwan near the Iraq-Kuwait border, a Shiite-dominated area where violence between competing militias has worsened in the past year.

A previously unknown group released a videotaped message shown on an Iranian-run TV station on Friday saying that it was holding the five men, but it offered no evidence. "The scope of this hijacking took a significant amount of coordination," said Maj. Gen. William Caldwell, the spokesman for the American military command in Baghdad. "It was very well-planned and orchestrated and deliberately conducted."

The ambush was the latest in a string of audacious kidnappings that have undermined confidence in the Iraqi security forces and the government of Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki. Several of the abductions are thought to have been conducted by Shiite militiamen wearing police or army uniforms.

The supply convoy had entered Iraq from Kuwait when it was stopped at what appeared to be a police checkpoint near Safwan on Thursday, said Michael McClellan, a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Armed men seized 14 men from the convoy — the five Western security guards and nine Asian drivers — and made off with 19 trucks and a security vehicle.

Within a half-mile of the ambush, the attackers released the nine drivers, said a spokesman for the Crescent Security Group, a Kuwait-based company.

The spokesman confirmed a report on The Minneapolis Star-Tribune's website on Friday that one of the kidnapped Americans was Paul Reuben, 39, a former police officer from the Twin Cities area who has a wife and twin daughters. The company would not identify the other guards.

Early on Friday, coalition forces conducted a search raid near Safwan. They did not find the guards, but got into a firefight with gunmen believed to have been involved in the ambush, killing two of them, Caldwell said.

Basra Gov. Muhammad al-Waeli said police found two of the security guards. But the spokesman for the Crescent Security Group said the men were not among the kidnapped employees.

Separately, a spokesman for Maliki backtracked from a statement made Thursday by the interior minister that the government had issued an arrest warrant for Sheik Harith al-Dhari, a powerful Sunni Arab cleric.

Spokesman Ali al-Dabagh said that an investigation of al-Dhari had begun, but judges had not issued an arrest warrant.