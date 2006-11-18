Kosovo PM to visit Moscow in November

MOSCOW (AFP) -- Kosovo's ethnic Albanian Prime Minister Agim Ceku will visit Moscow, a traditional ally of Serbia, at the end of November, a Russian foreign ministry spokesman said. He said the visit came as international consultations on the southern Serbian province's future status were at "their most important phase."

"We intend to call Kosovo's Albanian leadership to active, serious participation in the ongoing process of talks, accenting the... obvious counter-productiveness of imposing any artificial timeframes," Mikhail Kamynin was quoted by ITAR-TASS as saying.

The Kommersant daily quoted an official from the Kosovo government as saying Ceku would be in Moscow from November 30 to December 2 for talks with Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov.

Ceku this week advised against further delays in a UN report on the province's future status that is due to be released after Serbian parliamentary elections on January 21.

"Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, proceeds from the position that Kosovo settlement has entered its most important phase," Kamynin said.

Kommersant said that Kosovo leaders advocating independence for the province are trying to get Russian support for their bid because of Moscow's role as a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Belgrade staunchly opposes independence for Kosovo, which has a majority ethnic Albanian population. Russia, a close ally of Serbia's, has also taken a cautious approach to the ethnic Albanians' independence drive.

Kosovo has been under UN administration since the end of a 1998-1999 war between Serbian forces and armed ethnic Albanian separatist guerrillas.