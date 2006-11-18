1946 -- The first UNESCO conference opened in Paris.

1969 -- The U.S. Apollo 12 lunar module landed on the moon, carrying astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean.

1990 -- NATO and Warsaw Pact leaders signed the Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe, slashing their Cold War arsenals.

1994 -- The UN Security Council authorized NATO warplanes to strike targets in Croatia used by Serbs to launch air attacks against UN-designated safe areas in neighboring Bosnia.

1995 -- A suicide bomber blasted his way into the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad, setting off a powerful explosion that killed 16 people and wounded more than 60.

1997 -- A 29-year-old woman in Des Moines, Iowa, gave birth to four boys and three girls -- believed to be the world's first surviving set of septuplets.

1999 -- The British telecommunications group Vodafone AirTouch launched the world's largest hostile takeover bid, offering 124 billion euros ($128.5 billion) for Mannesmann of Germany.

2000 -- Bill Clinton ended a three-day visit to Vietnam, the first by a serving U.S. president since the Vietnam War.

2003 -- South Africa approved a national drug treatment program to spend $1.75 billion in three years to tackle the world's highest AIDS caseload.

2004 -- The oldest man in the world according to Guinness World Records, Fred Hale Sr., died less than two weeks shy of his 114th birthday.

2005 -- Prince Albert of Monaco was enthroned, succeeding his father Prince Rainier.