Aras Airport project to begin in AFTZ next year

TEHRAN — The measurers aimed at the development of Aras Free Trade Zone (AFTZ) have made the building of Aras Airport in a near future possible, noted the zone managing director Ali Jalili.

Development works carried out at Aras Free Trade Zone have paved the grounds for the beginning of the much anticipated Aras Airport project in the region, the director of the free trade zone located in northwest Iran announced.

Preliminary works of the project including site selection, preparation of the comprehensive plan and other related works required for the beginning of the project early next year have already started, he said adding that some Rls.800 billion has been invested in the major project, the Persian service of ISNA quoted him as saying on Saturday.

“Based on our studies, we expect that the airport would be operational by 2008 and international flights will be launched in 2009,” the zone managing director further explained.