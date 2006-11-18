SP phases 9&10 on stream in May 2007

TEHRAN — The project to develop phases 9 and 10 at the South Pars (SP) gas field, southern Iran, will come on stream in May 2007, Nozar Arian, director for SP phases 9&10 offshore operations said here on Saturday.

The main decks are about to be completed and heavy facilities have been supplied, Arian told the Mehr News Agency. He also explained that the construction operations as well as the installation of equipments at the phases are complete, while “undersea piping is expected to finish by March 2007.”

So far, four decks have been put on platforms “SPD 10” and “SPD 11”, and the last decks will be installed once the massive tankers to separate water and gas are received, he noted.

The official further stated that the rise in price of oil equipment has caused an increase by 15 percent in the initial value of the contract — that is worth $373 million — to develop SP phases 9 and 10.

He added that Pars Oil and Gas Company, the project owner, has announced that it will pay the amount added to the contract’s value.

Phases 9 and 10 at the giant gas field are being developed to produce one billion cubic feet of gas per day apiece.