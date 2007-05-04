U.S. military probes alleged civilian deaths in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- The U.S. military has opened an investigation into allegations that scores of civilians were killed in fighting between US and Taliban forces in Afghanistan, a senior US military officer said Thursday. UN and Afghan officials have said about 50 civilians were killed in fighting Friday and Sunday in the western province of Herat in which US special operations forces called in air strikes and an AC-130 gunship attack on Taliban positions. President Hamid Karzai on Wednesday said civilian deaths had reached "an unacceptable level" and Afghan patience was wearing thin. The US military has not acknowledged that any civilians were killed in the fighting in a remote valley in Herat's Shindand district. On Wednesday, a Pentagon spokesman said there would be no formal investigation unless civilian deaths were reported up the military chain. But General Daniel McNeil, the top US commander in Afghanistan and the head of a NATO-led force there, has said that an investigation into the allegations is now underway, said Brigadier General Perry Wiggins, a deputy operations direct with the Joint Staff. Wiggins, however, was unable to say who is leading the investigation or when it was begun. "Commanders as a matter of course normally conduct an investigation when it concerns civilian casualties. In this case, the commander is conducting an investigation," he said. "As a matter of course we try not to discuss those particular investigations until the facts are given by the commanders," he said. Despite reports by Afghan and UN officials that women and children were among the dead, Wiggins said he could not confirm any civilian deaths until an investigation had been completed. "Like I said, investigations take time in order to track down the facts. Time is not a factor when you're talking about allegations of this nature," he said.