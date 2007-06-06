Iranians to vote in March

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iran’s Interior Ministry has forecast a date for the eighth parliamentary elections, urging people to vote in a massive turn out.

Earlier on Tuesday Iranian media quoted the interior minister as saying 'voting for the parliamentary elections would be postponed for approximately one month and might be held in April.

The ministry, however, later declined the reports and said in a statement released on Wednesday that the next year's elections would be held on March 14.

The Interior Minister, Mostafa Pur-Mohammadi, had told reporters that it would not be possible to hold elections any earlier in March because Iranians would be involved in martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussein (AS).