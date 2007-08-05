Expediency Council rejects concurrent elections bill

TEHRAN (IRIB) - The Majlis bill on holding the next round of parliamentary and presidential elections concurrently was rejected by the Expediency Council here Saturday.

Majlis referred the bill to The Expediency Council after the Guardians Council rejected the draft.Having scrutinized the bill twice, the GC announced on May 9 that the draft is against Iran’s Constitution.The oversight body said problems with the Majlis bill on concurrently holding the elections had not been resolved.The Majlis presented the bill to the council on January 31, but it was returned to the legislature for rectifications after the GC announced that the legislation contradicts articles 63 and 114 of the constitution.However, amendments to the bill in the chamber did not convince the Guardians.