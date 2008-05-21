Japex Takes Anti-Buyout Measures, Seeks Shareholder Approval

TOKYO (Bloomberg) -- Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., which is more than 10 percent owned by a U.S. investment company, said it will take steps to fend off acquisitions that may lower its corporate value and returns to shareholders.

Japan Petroleum, the country’s second-biggest oil and natural gas explorer, will adopt an anti-takeover plan and seek shareholder approval at its June 25 annual general meeting, the Tokyo-based company known as Japex said in a statement filed to the stock exchange.The move comes after Japan rejected this month a U.K.-based activist fund’s bid to double its shareholding in Electric Power Development Co., the country’s largest electricity wholesaler, invoking a national security law for the first time.Memphis, Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Management Inc. has a 10.28 percent in Japex, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Longleaf International Funds, which is managed by Southeastern Asset, held an additional 4.33 percent as of March 31, according to the data.Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, with a 34 percent stake, is the largest shareholder of Japex.The anti-takeover plan is designed to block any acquisition of more than 20 percent of the company’s shares if Japex believes the buyout would downgrade its corporate value and returns to shareholders, the statement said.Under the proposal, Japex would call on the buyer to disclose details in advance of the acquisition, such as the purpose, method, and source of funds and any management proposals it would make after the buyout. The company’s independent committee would then hold negotiations with acquirers if it finds that acquisition plans should be changed, the statement said.-----------------TCI’s ExperiencePrime Minister Yasuo Fukuda’s government on May 13 issued a final order to the Children’s Investment Fund Management (UK) LLP to withdraw a bid to increase its stake in Electric Power Development, or J-Power, to 20 percent from 9.9 percent, citing national security.The government can block overseas acquisitions of more than 10 percent in companies in certain vital industries, including armaments-makers and utilities.