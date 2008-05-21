Tips for exam success

There are many things in life that cause us stress. Simple things like finding a car park, or choosing what to wear when you go out, all cause us stress. There is a small amount of stress in most activities. Stress is a normal reaction to external stimuli, to what's going on around us. We use stress to push us to make decisions.

Some things in life are more stress-inducing than others. One of the most stressful can be sitting exams or keeping up with study. Ever wondered why so many people seem to have that dream about going to school and realizing they forgot to put any clothes on?The pressure to be successful at school and university is very severe.All through life we hear messages about how important it is to get good grades. It can seem like your whole life will be decided by how you do in your studies. This is when the stress can become a problem. You want to do well but you are feeling so much pressure, it seems you can barely think. See our article on Stress and relaxation for some tips about general stress.----- Where to study---- Where you study can be as important as what you study. It is best to set up a study space. This will become your quiet place for study, and once it takes on that meaning you will find it easier to study there.It is no good trying to study in front of the TV or on your bed. You may even find it hard to get to sleep if you get in the habit of studying in bed. Bed is your sleeping area; find a study one.Clear off the desk. It is best to have the bare minimum in your study area. You do not need any distractions while studying.Choose who you study with. It is best to study alone, but if you need to go over notes with someone, choose them carefully. If you think your friends will not take it seriously, don't invite them.---- Get in a routine---If you get started early enough before your exams, you will find you don't need to put in any all-nighters.One good hour of study is better than a whole night of trying to keep awake. Find the time of day that you study best. Pick a couple of hours and stick to this study time.Get to know how you learn the best. Your parents or caregiver may not agree with it, but work out if you study better on the floor or outside, with friends or alone, in short bursts or over long hours, then do it that way.However, studies have shown that 'multi-tasking' is not a good idea when studying. Multi-tasking is where you do different things at once, like watching TV, texting, surfing the web, and listening to music. Different parts of the brain get used and information is not stored well - so you might have trouble remembering what you studied.----------- Plan ahead ---------Getting in a routine early and sticking to it is the best way to maximize your chances of good grades. It may be the case, however, that you have only limited time to study. In this case, you need to make a schedule.Make a list of the most important topics to study for exams, or the assignments that will be due first. Work out how much time you can spend on each.Don't get overwhelmed by the workload. If you stick to a schedule it will start to seem manageable.Make sure you have the syllabus for each subject or course. If you follow the syllabus there will not be any nasty surprises.Take it one step at a time. Remember: one calm hour of study is usually better than 6 panicking hours of study. Check out our topic Goals for more on this.----- What to study ----- We all have subjects we like and ones we can't stand. It is very tempting to study the ones we like and leave the ugly ones for another time. This is a mistake. If you study the subjects you hate first, you will better your chances.When you first sit down you generally do your best study. This time should be used for subjects you struggle with.Putting more time into your weaknesses will improve your overall score.--------- Look after yourself ------A balanced diet is an important part of being in control of your study habits.Fresh fruit and vegetables will give you reserves of energy and increase your ability to concentrate.Avoid junk food and foods high in sugar.Check out the topic Healthy eating for more ideas.A regular sleeping pattern and some relaxation is important.You may find you nearly fall asleep every time you sit down to study. Don't stay awake all night trying to study. Get a good night's sleep and try to study in the morning when you are fresh.If you are finding it hard to sleep, wait until you have calmed down before going to bed. Wind down after study and try some relaxation exercises.-----Know what to expect on exam day ----Find out if the test or exam is going to be multiple choice, short answer or essay length.If the questions are mainly multiple choice, answer all the questions.Try to notice the slight variations in the answers. Often they will seem very similar.The lecturer will often want a very specific answer.Trust your first instincts - they are often right.If the questions are mainly short answer or essay style:Plan each question before writing your answer. A few minutes to make an essay plan can save a lot of time overall. Make use of the reading time at the start. If you are in the middle of planning an essay, don't stop just because the reading time is over. Keep your train of thought and finish the plan.Clear and simple writing is best. If you try and fill empty space with unnecessary 'padding', it will take away from the main points you want to get across.Know what sort of questions will be asked. Ask your lecturers before hand, if it is allowed.Find out if past exam papers are available. They should not be used instead of actual study, but can give you an idea of the way the questions will be presented.Source: cyh.com)