VIENNA, Austria (AP) -- U.S. negotiators headed into a second day of talks Friday seeking approval from countries for a landmark deal that would allow India to legally import nuclear materials.

The U.S.-India agreement would reverse more than three decades of U.S. policy that has barred the sale of nuclear fuel and technology to India, a country that has not signed international nonproliferation accords and has tested nuclear weapons.The International Atomic Energy Agency gave India the green light earlier this month.But India still needs approval from the 45-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group, whose members began meeting in Vienna Thursday to discuss whether to grant India an exemption from its rules.If the deal is approved it would enable other countries to strike similar deals with India.""I think we'll do fine,"" acting U.S. Under Secretary of State John Rood told reporters when asked if the U.S. has been able to allay some of the concerns raised by nations.The group, currently headed by Germany, governs the legal global trade in nuclear materials and operates by consensus.Most participants declined comment as they entered the meeting Friday, but one delegate said that no decision was expected today. Observers have predicted it could take multiple meetings before a decision is taken.Participants said the U.S. appeared caught off-guard during Thursday's session by the number of countries that offered an array of amendments to a U.S. waiver proposal and that it was likely another meeting would be necessary following Friday's session.One clause being pushed by a number of countries appears to be one that would revoke NSG privileges if India resumed nuclear weapons testing.India and Washington have been pushing for an unconditional exemption.Austria, Switzerland and Norway were among the countries that had expressed reservations before the meeting. Delegates leaving the gathering late Thursday indicated Ireland and New Zealand could also be added to the list. But they said other countries had also voiced concerns.All participants spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak to the media.Some countries are eager to do more business with India, and appear to back a U.S. argument that the deal would bring India into the nonproliferation mainstream.Washington considers the deal with New Delhi a foreign policy priority and hopes to gain needed approval from U.S. Congress before U.S. President George W. Bush leaves office.But others are concerned that exporting nuclear fuel and technology to a country that has not made a legally binding disarmament pledge could set a dangerous precedent and weaken efforts to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and materials. Leading up to the meeting, some also argued against making any hasty decision to accommodate the U.S. Congressional calendar.Democratic Rep. Edward Markey, described the U.S.-proposed draft rule change as a ""disastrous attempt to gut the global nonproliferation system.""""The NSG should reject this ill-considered, unwise and unproductive plan,"" Markey said in a statement.___