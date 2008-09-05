TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Iran Secret Police Chief Asghar Jaafari said Friday that identity of 15 out of 45 Iranian victims of Kyrgyz plane crash has successfully been confirmed.

Jaafari said experts had run DNA tests on remains of the Iranian victims of the ill-fated plane and successfully verified their identity.He said identity of 12 more Iranian victims of the plane will be announced by the weakened once due laboratory tests are completed.A passenger plane bound for Iran crashed shortly after takeoff from Bishkek's Manas airport on Sunday, August 24, after the plane suffered a dramatic loss of cabin pressure, claiming the lives of 90 people onboard.Almost half of the 90 victims were Iranians.