NASA committed to Mars rover plan

NASA is pushing ahead with plans to launch its next Mars mission in 2009, but acknowledges that extra funds are required to make it happen.

The Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) will be the biggest planetary rover yet; it will be the size of a Mini Cooper.Engineers are grappling with a number of technical challenges, such as the complexity of the motors that will drive the vehicle across the surface.The budget has already grown to $1.9b from the original cost of $1.6b.NASA will not currently say precisely how much extra cash is needed.It is looking for support in Congress but is also assessing other missions to see if there is money that can be reallocated to MSL.MSL is a ""smart"" rover that would be dropped on to the surface of the Red Planet by a rocket-powered ""skycrane""; bouncing bags would not support its mass.The vehicle would operate for at least one Martian year, doing biology experiments as well extending the geology work currently being conducted by the Mars Exploration Rovers on the planet today.The Mars Science Laboratory is designed to pave the way for a future mission that would return rocks to Earth. Mars missions launch when the planets are favorably aligned. These opportunities arise roughly every two years.If MSL misses its 2009 slot, it faces a lengthy delay that is potentially much more expensive than the additional staffing and resources needed to keep the project on its current schedule.(Source: BBC)