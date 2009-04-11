140 Iranian fighter bombers to demonstrate defense power

TEHRAN – 140 Iranian Air Force fighter bombers will demonstrate the country’s defense power on the Army Day on April 18.

The event marks the day in September 1980 when the Islamic Republic of Iran retaliated fiercely to an Iraqi air invasion, flying 140 fighters against main Iraqi air fields.Iran's Air Force Deputy Commander Gen Mohammed Alavi told a press conference on Saturday that the air show, which involves all units of the Army, is the symbol of the armed forces’ preparedness in defending the country.Improving Iran’s deterrent military capabilities has always been the focus of the armed forces’ efforts and this power is in the interests of regional peace, he added