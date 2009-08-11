Foster out of England squad

Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster has been ruled out of the England squad for Wednesday's friendly against Holland.

Foster, who has taken over as the Red Devils' No.1 with Edwin van der Sar sidelined after surgery on his broken finger, is suffering from a minor injury.Joe Hart, who will spend the season on loan with Birmingham from Manchester City, has been called in as a replacement.A statement on the FA's website read: ""Ben Foster has returned to Manchester United having picked up a knock during Sunday's FA Community Shield against Chelsea.""Joe Hart has been called into the squad as a replacement.""With David James not included despite returning to action with Portsmouth following summer shoulder surgery, Hart joins Rob Green and Paul Robinson in Fabio Capello's squad.The trio will now battle it out for the starting berth in Wednesday's friendly encounter, while Capello may opt to look at one keeper during the first half before making a change for the second period.Holland have already secured their place at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa, while England are on course to join them having won all seven of their Group Six games.(Source: Skysports)