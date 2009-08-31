8 gas projects come on stream

TEHRAN – Seven gas pressure boost stations and the Saveh-Qazvin-Kouhin pipeline were officially inaugurated on Monday.

The Mehr News Agency quoted Iranian Gas Engineering and Development Company (IGEDC) Managing Director Alireza Gharibi as saying that, “the Saveh-Qazvin-Kouhin pipeline has a diameter of 56 inches and runs 162 kilometers.”“The pipeline was implemented at the cost of $290 million in 13 months,” he added.“Six gas pressure boost stations also became operational along the second Azarbaijan pipeline and another one along the third Azarbaijan pipeline,” he explained