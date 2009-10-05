Another win for Ishikawa

Teenage golfing sensation Ryo Ishikawa fired birdies at the last two holes to clinch a dramatic victory in the Tokai Classic.

The 18-year-old recorded a final round 69 to win by a shot and claim a fourth title on the Japanese Tour in 2009 and the sixth of his career.Takeshi Kajikawa finished runner-up after a 69 while Shingo Katayama (70) and Yuta Ikeda (71) claimed a share of third at 11 under.""I won by a hair but I just couldn't face losing,"" Ishikawa said. ""I was motivated by wanting to beat my earnings for last season and get past the 100 million yen barrier again.""(Source: Skysports)