Iraq reports Iranian incursion; Tehran issues denial

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A senior Iraqi official said Iranian soldiers crossed into Iraqi territory on Friday and took up position at a southern oilfield whose ownership is disputed by Iran, but Tehran denied the report.

Iraqi Deputy Interior Minister Ahmed Ali al-Khafaji said the incursion was the latest in a series this week at the Fakka oilfield, around 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Baghdad, in Maysan province.""At 3:30 this afternoon, 11 Iranian (soldiers) infiltrated the Iran-Iraq border and took control of the oil well. They raised the Iranian flag, and they are still there until this moment,"" he told Reuters.Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency later quoted the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as rejecting the report.""The company denies Iranian soldiers taking control of any oil well inside Iraqi territory,"" Mehr quoted the NIOC as saying.Khafaji said Baghdad had taken no military action and stressed it would seek a measured, diplomatic response to the situation. ""We are awaiting orders from our leader.""""This well is located on Iraqi land, 300 meters (yards) inside Iraq. It is disputed between Iran and Iraq. There was an agreement between the two countries' oil ministers to fix this problem diplomatically,"" he said.An Iraqi security source in Maysan province, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iranian troops had made their way on Thursday into the Fakka oilfield, just on the Iraqi side of the long desert border, then withdrawn after several hours.A senior engineer from Maysan Oil Company, which operates the field, said Iranian troops had taken temporary control of one of the field's seven wells, an inoperative well in a disputed border area, four or five times this year.The incident came a few days after the Iraqi Oil Ministry awarded leading global energy firms contracts to operate seven oil fields in its second tender since the 2003 U.S. invasion.Iraq, whose oil sector is scarred by years of sanctions and war, says such deals will eventually lift output to 12 million barrels per day, putting it nearly on par with Saudi Arabia.But as U.S. troops prepare to withdraw by 2012, foreign firms must grapple with persistent violence, political feuds and legal uncertainties dogging large-scale investments.