Obama, Wen claim Copenhagen progress

US President Barack Obama and Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao held “constructive’ talks” at the United Nations summit in Copenhagen on Friday.

A White House official said the two men touched on the three key issues raised by Mr Obama during his speech earlier to the gathered world leaders: emissions goals from all key countries, verification mechanisms, and financing.Mr Obama and Mr Wen asked their negotiators to get together one-on-one after the meeting, as well as with other countries, “to see if an agreement can be reached,” the official added. Asked if the two had achieved a breakthrough, the official said “they took a step forward and made progress.” He said that the hope was to reach an agreement on Friday.Earlier Mr Obama warned that a global agreement to fight the threat of climate change was “in the balance”.Speaking to about 120 world leaders gathered to agree a deal to curb greenhouse gas emissions, he warned that the negotiations were running out of time, and urged them to be part of a “historic decision” to agree a deal, even if they were not happy with every aspect.“As the world watches us today, I think our ability to take collective action is in doubt. It hangs in the balance,” he said.“We are running short of time, and at this point the question is whether we will move forward or split apart; whether we prefer posturing to action”Mr Obama also reiterated the need for developing countries, and particularly China, to allow international monitoring of their emissions reductions.“We must have a mechanism to review whether we are keeping our commitments, and to exchange this information in a transparent manner,” he said. “These measures need not be intrusive, or infringe upon sovereignty. They must, however, ensure that an accord is credible, and that we are living up to our obligations. For without such accountability, any agreement would be empty words on a page.”Beijing has thus far resisted attempts by industrialized nations to allow foreign verification inspections of their emissions reductions.Earlier, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, suggested that the leaders should not sign a bad agreement.”I don’t know if an angel or wise man can come down and provide us with the intelligence we have lacked until now,” he said. ”Since I believe in God, I believe in miracles, and miracles can happen.”The leaders’ meeting was delayed by almost two hours as a group of about 20 leaders and their representatives, including Mr Obama but not Wen Jiabao, China’s premier, met to try to thrash out a deal.Ban Ki-moon, the UN secretary-general, said the world was closer than ever to a first global deal to curb greenhouse gas emissions, but “only hours remain to close these final gaps”.The turbulent negotiations on Friday morning delayed what could be a decisive meeting between Mr Obama and Mr Wen.Addressing the gathering of leaders, Mr Wen said he was “deeply aware of the heavy responsibility” he faced, and promised that China would “continue to make unremitting efforts” to fight climate change.However, developed and developing countries still seemed some way from a deal on Friday, with bargaining continuing over both a political agreement that could be issued from the meeting and the details of any formal decisions from the UN process.Achim Steiner, the executive secretary at the UN Environment Programme, said: “The talks are in crisis.”Mr Wen took a tough line in his speech, insisting that any agreement should be based on established UN processes, not new streamlined proposals put forward by developed countries.Leaders and ministers from many of the largest countries met until 2.30am on Friday and then reconvened later in the morning to discuss the outlines of the possible political agreement.Lars Lokke Rasmussen, the prime minister of Denmark who is the president of the talks, said the discussions had been “very fruitful”.However, Jairam Ramesh, India’s environment minister, said no agreement had been reached.Officials from leading developed countries said all the elements of a deal were on the table but countries were still wasting time discussing technical details rather than the substantive issues.There is a consensus on setting a goal that the global temperature should rise by no more than 2ºC, a decision already adopted by big economies, including China and India, in the summer.Developed countries are also close to agreeing an offer of funding for poor countries worth $100bn a year by 2020, from both government and private sector finance, after Hillary Clinton, the US secretary of state, backed the plan on Thursday morning.However, there is still haggling over scale of the emissions curbs that leading economies should make, with some countries pressing for deeper reductions and others resisting.Any deal, if converted into a treaty next year, would be the first to bind all countries to take action on climate change.The 1997 Kyoto protocol was never ratified by the US, and made no demands on developing countries, notably China.Some non-governmental organizations and environmentalists were extremely disappointed by Mr Obama’s speech.Andy Atkins, Executive Director of Friends of the Earth, said: ”The President is right that the endeavors in Copenhagen will go down in history - but unless we see a massive shift in the US position, it will be for all the wrong reasons.”If the President’s idea of action is to cut US emissions by 4 per cent on 1990 levels then we’re heading for climate catastrophe.”Jeremy Leggett, executive chairman of Solarcentury, said: “We needed him to seize his moment and show us the political will of Churchill, taking the summit to a new place, shaming the pessimists and foot draggers into silence, assuming greatness as a global leader forever.“Instead he gave us a dose of Chamberlain. He wants to wave a piece of paper that will not get us on course for keeping the carbon enemy caged.”(Source: The Financial Times