Rezazadeh vows to fight doping

TEHRAN - Newly-appointed caretaker of Iran Weightlifting Federation Hossein Rezazadeh vowed he will eradicate doping in the sport in Iran.

“At first, we have to raise the knowledge of our weightlifters about doping substances. Iran will be one of the powerhouses soon,” Rezazadeh said on Sunday.“Hopefully, all experts will help me bring Iran’s weightlifting back into contention,” he added.Rezazadeh was sacked from the management of Iran’s weightlifting team last week because of poor results in the world championship in South Korea.Iran Physical Education Organization President Ali Saeidlu chose Rezazadeh as the caretaker of the federation on Sunday.Rezazadeh nicknamed “The Iranian Hercules” won the gold medals in the Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 Olympic games