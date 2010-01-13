This column ‘Persian Press Review’ features the headlines and leading articles carried by Farsi dailies. We are going to keep you informed on the latest top stories covered by the Iranian newspapers.

Wednesday’s headlines:Arman: Verdict against indicted policemen behind the Kahrizak incidents issued, announces Mohammad Dehghan, a member of the Majlis presiding boardAftab-e Yazd: Iranian nuclear physicist assassinatedAbrar: Iran ready to swap nuclear fuel in stages, says Foreign Ministry spokesmanEtelaat: Iran does not have a strong private sector, says (Majlis Speaker) LarijaniEtemad: Key principlists examining the resignation of Hosseinian (a principlist MP)Keyhan: The trace of Mossad in the assassination of the committed professor of Tehran UniversityTose’a: (Televised) Debates added fuel to the flames of sedition, says (MP) Ali Motahari in response to Hossein Shariatmadari (managing director of Keyhan daily)Resalat: Iranian nuclear physicist assassinated by Mossad and CIASobh-e Eghtesad: Ten measures taken by the Commerce Ministry to manage (uncontrolled) importsMardomsalari: Every damage we have suffered has been caused by extremists, says the representative of the Supreme Leader in YazdLeading articles:‘Resalat’ in its editorial headlined “The Assassination of Scientists” has analyzed the Tuesday assassination of an Iranian nuclear physicist in Tehran. Apparently a terrorist group called the Iran Monarchy Association has claimed responsibility for the assassination. But it seems that a more complicated plot is involved. This plot has been drawn up by Zionist and American elements to undermine the country’s scientific achievements. The article says the Iran Monarchy Association is a false name for the terrorist acts. It adds since MKO is scattered in Iraq, Europe and the U.S. and due to these problems cannot do terrorist acts the Mossad and the CIA have formed terror networks with this group to carry out such heinous activities.‘Mardomsalari’ in a commentary has elaborated on the function of government spokesmen. The function of a spokesman is not just reporting on the sessions and ratifications of the cabinet, but a spokesman should account for the performance of the administration as well. The spokesmen should not appear only in one-sided TV programs to report on the ratifications. But he should attend press conferences to respond transparently to the questions and criticisms raised by the public opinion and reporters.‘Aftab-e Yazd’ in its editorial headlined “Only Propaganda?!” has analyzed the performance of Iranian Foreign Ministry. It says The Foreign Ministry spokesman has claimed that “our regional friends’ worries about the Iranian nuclear program has been allayed,” but only in the past three days three major neighbors of Iran has made attempts to portray Tehran’s nuclear activities as a big regional and international concern. If the spokesman’s remarks have been made in line with the policy to project an ever-successful image of the administration and if it is presumed that the only news sources that people refer to are the official media outlets, so it can be thought that the administration has attained its goal. But has anyone thought about the regional and international repercussions of such remarks? The article argues that such a conception that Iran’s foreign policy is quite successful will deter Tehran from taking a serious position against unsubstantiated claims by certain regional countries.‘Iran’ in a commentary has analyzed the plot behind the assassination of the Iranian nuclear physicist in Tehran. Zionists, in addition to their plans for inciting subversive activities in Iran, have pursued a strategy to eliminate Iranian nuclear scientists. Agents of the U.S. intelligence services have proposed the same project to the new White House administration which took power under the slogan of “change” and this project is on the agenda of the new administration.‘Donya-e Eghtesad’ in its editorial has questioned the rationality behind the plans to impose new sanctions against Iran. Imposing economic sanctions on some countries is in contradiction to the principle of free trade and economic competition. So an administration that imposes economic sanctions has no right to defend free trade.