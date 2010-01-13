Turkey's FM says deadly Gaza offensive damaged Israeli ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said, “Israel's offense against Gaza became a milestone in Turkey-Israel relations. Turkey-Israel relations will change positively as soon as Israel assumes a peaceful policy.”

Davutoglu met with British Foreign Secretary David Miliband as part of his working visit to London.Davutoglu said at a joint news conference following the meeting, “recent developments in Turkey-Israel relations were not results of any distance or a problem with the EU. Any Islamization of Turkish foreign policy is also out of question. People should not forget that the same government in Turkey made great efforts to ensure peace in Israel-Syria relations. But Israeli offense against Gaza damaged all those efforts and became a milestone in Turkey-Israel relations,” World Bulletin reported.Israel now faces UN war crimes report that particularly details Israel's alleged war crimes during the Gaza offensive that nearly 1500 Palestinians were killed.“Turkey has made great efforts for regional peace. But an attack destroyed the ground for peace,” he said.“As one of the leading countries in this region, we cannot tolerate humanitarian tragedies,” he said.A year after the offensive, Gazans still lacked houses, children did not have schools and the blockade continued, he said.“Gaza is still like a ghetto in our region,” he added.Davutoglu said that Turkey-Israel relations would change positively as soon as Israel assumed a peaceful policy.Meanwhile, Deputy Israel Foreign Minister Daniel Ayalon issued a special statement of apology Tuesday night for his treatment of Turkish ambassador to Israel Ahmet Oguz Celikkol on Monday. Ayalon had delivered a rebuke to Celikkol regarding an anti-Israeli television show in Turkey, Harretz reported.“My protest of the attacks against Israel in Turkey still stands,” Ayalon said. “However, it is not my way to insult foreign ambassadors and in the future I will clarify my position by more acceptable diplomatic means.”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday expressed satisfaction with Ayalon's apology. Netanyahu added that the deputy foreign minister's protest was justified, but that he should have used acceptable diplomatic means to express his outrage.At the beginning of the conversation with the Turkish envoy on Monday, Ayalon told cameramen in Hebrew: “Pay attention that he is sitting in a lower chair ... that there is only an Israeli flag on the table and that we are not smiling.”The put-down enraged Turkey and deepened the rift that has emerged over the past year between the Jewish state and its closest friend in the Muslim world.The Turkish ambassador and the Turkish government were furious at the humiliation of the envoy. In a sharply worded ultimatum to Israel earlier Tuesday, Ankara demanded an apology for what it described as Ayalon's demeaning treatment of its ambassador on Monday.Headlines in Turkish newspapers on Wednesday reflected the deep outrage over the incident.“Insolence,” blared the daily Vatan, and Cumhuriyet proclaimed, “Ties with Israel are breaking down.”“Vile conspiracy,” railed the Sabah, while the pro-Islamic Yeni Safak newspaper fumed: “Despicable and immoral.”Turkey's NTV and Haber Turk television stations cited unnamed Turkish foreign ministry officials as saying Ankara was not satisfied with Ayalon's statements and expected a serious apology. The officials also suggested that Celikkol could be recalled if Israel didn't comply.Earlier Tuesday, Ayalon had not expressed any regret for his behavior. “I do not think I went too far,” he said. “Others will respect us only when we protect our honor.”Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern at the deterioration of relations between Israel and Turkey. In talks behind closed doors, he said that during the past two years “Turkey has been steadily and systematically slipping eastward toward Syria and Iran,” instead of westward, toward Europe and the United States.“This is a trend that should really trouble Israel,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying.Sources in the Prime Minister's Bureau said Tuesday the decision to invite the Turkish ambassador for a reprimand by Ayalon was made together with Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman.At the Prime Minister's Bureau, they noted that Netanyahu was not aware of the way the reprimand would be carried out, “but the minute it happened the prime minister (gave) the foreign minister his full backing.”The Turkish Foreign Ministry Tuesday issued two statements critical of Israel. One focused on the treatment of the Turkish ambassador, the other on the TV program that angered Israel along with Israel's criticism of statements made by Erdogan Monday.“We hope the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which has assumed an undiplomatic attitude in its statements, will comply with diplomatic courtesy rules,” the first statement read.In the second statement, which was longer, the Turkish Foreign Ministry charged that the behavior at Israel's Foreign Ministry stemmed from domestic political considerations held by Lieberman and Ayalon.The statement added that Prime Minister Erdogan has consistently worked to further peace in the Middle East and has been complimented for his efforts by many in the region.(Source: Agencies