Health tip:

Treatment options for osteoarthritis

Arthritis can cause pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints. It can make movement difficult and painful.The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons lists these potential options for treating arthritis:Modifying your exercise routine to a lower-impact regimen that may include walking and swimming.Making sure your body weight is in a healthy range.Using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) medications, which can help reduce inflammation, pain and swelling.Receiving corticosteroid injections in the joint from your doctor, which may also improve joint function.Getting physical and occupational therapy, which can help strengthen muscles, bones and joints.Undergoing surgery, if other forms of treatment don't help.(Source: HealthDay News)