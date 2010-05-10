Merkel acknowledges “bitter defeat”

BERLIN (AP) — Acknowledging a ""bitter defeat"" in a state election, German Chancellor Angela Merkel abandoned hopes Monday of pushing through tax cuts for Europe's biggest economy and said her government would concentrate on keeping Germany's debt down.

Merkel's center-right coalition lost control of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, in an election Sunday that also erased its majority in the upper house of parliament — making the country harder to run.The defeat followed a stumbling start for Merkel's new national coalition government, which took power in October.It has squabbled constantly over the wisdom of cutting taxes to stimulate the economy and faced sharp criticism for its handling of the Greek debt crisis. Merkel long took a hard line on aid to Greece — which is unpopular at home — but pushed it through parliament last week.Merkel said tax cuts likely wouldn't be possible for at least the next two years.