Grand slam or grand slump?

No one would quibble with that description. For Murray, this was a hugely unsatisfactory end to his US Open and to his grand slam year, with a third-round defeat to Stanislas Wawrinka, a Swiss ranked 27 in the world, which was his earliest departure at the majors for more than two years. It was not so long ago that you would regularly hear conversations in tennis discussing “when” Murray would win his first slam title. People no longer talk with the same certainty and conviction, and as Flushing Meadows examined this result, it feels as though that debate has shifted from ‘when’ to ‘if’. On both occasions that Murray has played in slam finals, at the 2008 US Open and at this year’s Australian Open, he lost to Roger Federer, the most successful male tennis player of all time. And maybe, just maybe, Murray’s first major will come as soon as the next slam, at January’s Australian Open. Even so, while Murray is not old for a tennis player at 23, he is not young either, and there are plainly several areas of concern for the Scot. Physical His body has been hardened in the gym and on the track, and during his Bikram yoga sessions. But this was the second consecutive year that Murray, one of the fittest players on the tour, had struggled physically in New York while losing a match he was supposed to win, as last summer he had a wrist injury and was beaten in the fourth round by Croatia’s Marin Cilic. The first time he had treatment against Wawrinka it was for his legs, and the second time it was because he felt pins and needles up and down his arm. It must have been more than a little disconcerting for Murray that he was not quite sure why this was so. Still, it should be noted that Wawrinka was not in perfect shape, and had strapping applied around his right leg, just above the knee, and yet he still found a way to win. Before Murray plays in Asia next month, he will doubtless consider why his body failed him in America. In the past, Murray has shown a tendency to be a bit of a drama queen, which did not make it easy to assess the extent to which he was affected by those ailments. Perhaps it was more than he was letting on, perhaps less. Mental It was John McEnroe’s opinion that it looked as though Murray was fighting himself, and not Wawrinka, and he should know about these things. When Murray served for a two-set lead, he was broken, and as events turned against him, he turned on himself. Clearly, Murray was frustrated by his physical issues, but, every time he punched his strings, or raged or chuntered, it was not helping him to beat Wawrinka. This has been a turbulent year for Murray, who did not play anything like his best tennis between the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and he was not at ease with himself on the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Tactical Too often, Murray was too passive and defensive. When Murray defeated Rafael Nadal and Federer in Toronto last month, to win his first title of the season, he did so by playing aggressive tennis. It was Wawrinka, though, who was going for his shots here. Murray lost to an opponent who was playing the sort of attacking game he is more than capable of. Coaching For Murray, the next couple of years are going to be key, which is why it is all the more important that he makes the right decision about his future coaching arrangements. Murray was adamant that this defeat would not push him into making any silly moves. Competition While you can choose your coach, you cannot choose your era, and it is Murray’s misfortune that this is the most difficult time in tennis history to win a slam. Between them, Federer and Nadal have won 20 of the last 22 grand slams, a remarkable duopoly. The only interruptions to the Roger and Rafa Show came at the 2008 Australian Open, when Novak Djokovic was the champion, and at last season’s US Open when Juan Martin del Potro became the first player to beat Nadal and Federer at the same slam. Still, Federer and Nadal had no bearing on Murray’s US Open. He never got far enough to possibly play Nadal in the semi-final and Federer in the final. He lost to the ‘wrong’ Swiss. Still, men’s tennis could look very different in a year or two years or three, if Federer, who turned 29 last month, suddenly starts to wonder whether he has played enough tennis for one lifetime, or if Nadal’s knee problems flare up again. But a couple of players younger than Murray could have broken through by then. “I don’t know if I’ll ever win a grand slam,” said Murray.