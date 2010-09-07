Santa Cruz still keen on Lazio switch

Roque Santa Cruz has refused to rule out a move to Italy in January despite the collapse of his move to Lazio.

Santa Cruz, who was included in Manchester City's 25-man squad last week, is expected to have limited opportunities at Eastlands and was linked to a number of clubs in the Premier League and Serie A over the summer.Lazio had apparently been close to a deal but, amid reports they could not agree a deal with City, the move broke down on deadline day.""I had hoped to arrive in Rome,"" Santa Cruz told Corriere dello Sport. ""That was my dream. Unfortunately, the deal fell through. There has been a lot of talk of my arrival to Italy and perhaps next time it will materialize.""We will see what happens in the next few months. I don't like to look too far away and I don't know what Lazio's intentions are. I have received many offers but I had hoped to play in Rome. I am happy in England but Italian football fascinates me and I would love to have an experience in Serie A.''Lazio president Claudio Lotito has said they could revisit the situation when the transfer window reopens.(Source: Soccernet)