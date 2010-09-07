EU nations OK financial supervision deal

BRUSSELS (AP) -- European Union countries have approved a financial oversight structure meant to shield against market turmoil and contain the excessive risk-taking that many blame for the global financial crisis.

Tuesday's agreement still needs the formal backing of the European Parliament expected later this month. The parliament already reached a tentative agreement.Belgium's Finance Minister Didier Reynders said the agreement on stricter supervision was one of the most important lessons taken from the crisis. He insisted agreement was necessary now to allow the new oversight structure to kick off on Jan. 1.Discussions on the most apocalyptic scenarios, such as the collapse of the euro currency were put on the back burner.But policymakers remain wary that the government debt crisis could flare up again, particularly as the 16 governments that use the euro are set to issue more debt this month than they did in August. Eurozone governments have bond repayments of euro80 billion ($103 billion) in September, with around euro30 billion due from Italy alone -- the results of the debt sales will reveal what bond investors think of government finances.Olli Rehn, European Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs, said the EU has to continue to show strong solidarity if the recent economic stabilization is to continue.""We are certainly not out of the woods yet,"" he said ahead of Tuesday's meeting.A report in the Wall Street Journal claims the stress tests in July understated some lenders' holdings of potentially risky debt, reigniting fears about the banking system. Meanwhile, the Financial Times says Germany's top ten banks will have to raise as much as euro105 billion to meet new capital requirements.Given that backdrop, the EU's finance ministers will be loathing to show any signs of disunity or discord. A renewed market sell-off could drive borrowing costs higher again, exacerbating governments' financial troubles.Top of the agenda was the first discussions among finance ministers from all 27 EU member countries on a possible bank levy and a separate tax on financial transactions, seen as protection against another banking crisis.Photo: From left, European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet, Belgian Finance Minister Didier Reynders, and Spanish Finance Minister Elena Salgado speak during a meeting of EU finance ministers at the EU Council building in Brussels on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2010. European finance ministers meet Tuesday to discuss taxes on banks. (Photo: AP/Virginia Mayo)