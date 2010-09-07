Art news in brief

Iranian calligraphers to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims

TEHRAN -- Iranian calligraphers will hold an exhibit to raise funds for Pakistan flood victims at the Erfan Gallery.Artworks by several calligraphers, including Qasem Ahsant, Alireza Madadi and Seyyed Heidar Musavi, will go on display at the event which will begin on October 2.Calligraphers can submit their entries until September 16 at the gallery which is located at No. 84, Shahid Mahmudi Alley, Shahid Kord Av., off Resalat Freeway.Arian to give concerts in U.S., CanadaTEHRAN -- Iran’s Arian pop band will give concerts in the U.S. and Canada for one month from October 2.They will hold performances in Los Angeles, New York, Washington, San Francisco as well as Canadian cities Vancouver and Toronto.The band will play selections from earlier albums, but with new arrangements.8 countries to screen Iranian festival filmsTEHRAN -- Eight countries will screen films from Iran’s Resistance, Revolution and Sacred Defense International Film Festival.The festival’s movies will go on screen in Bosnia Herzegovina, North Korea, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Finland, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon.A total of 186 films from 61 countries were submitted to the secretariat of the festival which will be held from September 20 to 24..